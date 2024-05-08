IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.70

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 7631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

IDT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $987.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter.

IDT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDT by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of IDT by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

