International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Shares of IFF opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 125.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 95,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

