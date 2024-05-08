Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

