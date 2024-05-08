J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF stock opened at $160.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $133.23 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.51.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

See Also

