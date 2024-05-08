Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,538 shares of company stock valued at $773,419. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.