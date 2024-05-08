Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $161.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,022.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,591. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

