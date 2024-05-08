Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of REX American Resources worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $187.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

REX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $292,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,492,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,673,074.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $292,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,492,305 shares in the company, valued at $86,673,074.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,984 shares of company stock worth $6,643,493. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

