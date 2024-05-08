Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,687 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank First worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank First during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank First

In other Bank First news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank First

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Bank First Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.