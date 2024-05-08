Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.73 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average of $222.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

