Merit Financial Group LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.05%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

