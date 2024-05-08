Merit Financial Group LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

