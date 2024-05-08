Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 293,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $102.03.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.