Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $507,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 350.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385,403 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 230,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 144.3% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 204,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 120,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

