NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.87

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 117421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

