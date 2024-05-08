Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.78. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.