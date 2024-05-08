Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

ROK stock opened at $272.04 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.11.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.34. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

