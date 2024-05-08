Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $320.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 170.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

