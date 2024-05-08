Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year High at $400.74

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $400.74 and last traded at $398.58, with a volume of 114222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $388.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.39.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.52.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.