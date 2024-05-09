1,712 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.80.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

