4,026 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 35.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after buying an additional 300,011 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 331.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after buying an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 53.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 149,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 20.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 322,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $186.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,660.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.17 and its 200 day moving average is $192.61. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

