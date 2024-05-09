Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $9.74.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

