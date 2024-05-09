Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10,120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $311.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

