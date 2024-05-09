Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ryder System by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,504,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ryder System by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.1 %

R opened at $125.50 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,211 shares of company stock worth $2,873,869 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

