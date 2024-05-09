B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

B2Gold stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.20%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

