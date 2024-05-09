Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYON. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $746.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.92. Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beyond will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

