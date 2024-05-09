BMO Capital Markets Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $635.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $710.00 to $635.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.36.

HubSpot Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $589.43 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $628.65 and a 200 day moving average of $567.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

