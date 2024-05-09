Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.82. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 20,251 shares changing hands.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of C$17.87 million for the quarter.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

