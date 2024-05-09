Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.91

Shares of Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.91 and traded as low as C$14.90. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 3,942 shares.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.55.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

