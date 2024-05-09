Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 197.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,666 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1,329.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

