Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.42.

Crocs Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $146.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

