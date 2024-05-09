DA Davidson Downgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Neutral

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,162 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,162 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 57.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,740 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,703 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,866 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

