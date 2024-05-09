DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

