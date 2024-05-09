DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268,579 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.73 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

