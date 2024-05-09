George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Posts Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter.
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. George Weston has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $137.59.
George Weston Company Profile
