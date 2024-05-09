George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Posts Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. George Weston has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $137.59.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

