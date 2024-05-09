Insider Buying: First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Buys $20,209.86 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. purchased 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,209.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $61,200.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial

Institutional Trading of First Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.