Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 683,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after purchasing an additional 187,293 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

