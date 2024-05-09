Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.31. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

