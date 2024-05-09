Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.