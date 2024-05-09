LSV Asset Management Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.72% of Premier Financial worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 766.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFC has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $749.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

