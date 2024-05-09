LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of The GEO Group worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The GEO Group stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

