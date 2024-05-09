LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.