Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 964 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in STERIS by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $210.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.97. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $185.22 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

