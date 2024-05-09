Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 843 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UDR by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

