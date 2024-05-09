Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

International Paper Stock Up 1.1 %

IP stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.