Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

