Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6 %

RSG opened at $187.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

