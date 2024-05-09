Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Moderna by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Moderna by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.