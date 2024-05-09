M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 331.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Trading Up 1.7 %
SAIA opened at $413.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.70. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $266.91 and a one year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,613. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
