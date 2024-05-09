M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 331.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $413.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.70. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $266.91 and a one year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.22.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,613. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

