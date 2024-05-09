National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,133 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.02 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

