National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in National Grid were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in National Grid by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGG opened at $69.84 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

